Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $127,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $204,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.26.

Shares of Lockheed Martin traded down $0.45, reaching $310.14, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,786,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $274.69 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

