Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,174,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,832,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 75,883 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,531,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 158,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 404,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 770,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $18.14 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.73 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

