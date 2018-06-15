Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.22. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pangaea Logistics Solns has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solns had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solns will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solns in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solns in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solns in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solns by 4,998.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 824,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

