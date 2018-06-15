Pareto Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.24 Million (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $193,569.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00596249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00237941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093312 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,801,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network.

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

