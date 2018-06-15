Parex Resources (PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett Sells 108,900 Shares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.47, for a total transaction of C$2,555,883.00.

Curtis Darrell Bartlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total transaction of C$2,328,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total transaction of C$6,630.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 57,200 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$1,339,052.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 25,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.55, for a total transaction of C$588,750.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.33, for a total transaction of C$2,333,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 34,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 22,285 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$425,197.80.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 38,700 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$719,820.00.

Shares of PXT opened at C$24.59 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$24.88.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.10. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of C$255.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXT. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,574,279 gross acres. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserves of 162.236 million barrels of oil equivalent.

