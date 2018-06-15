Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.40. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Nomura reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 2,924,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $384,635.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,828.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 173,602 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 426,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,368,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

