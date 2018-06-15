Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Insider Edward F. Crawford Sells 10,000 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) insider Edward F. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $404,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,594,474 shares in the company, valued at $64,432,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.33 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 15.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 638,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

