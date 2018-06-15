Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,507 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 6.75% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 49,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.99. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

