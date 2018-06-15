Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th.

NYSE PRTY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 1,003,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $507.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Party City Holdco’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

