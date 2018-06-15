Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) Price Down 41.8% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Patron has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $143,132.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00598684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00231363 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-ico.io.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

