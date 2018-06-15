Patron Trading 41.4% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Patron has a total market cap of $0.00 and $107,167.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00599978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00235577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093549 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-ico.io.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

