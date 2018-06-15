Patterson Companies (PDCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Patterson Companies opened at $21.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 79,114 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 239,517 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

