Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Director Paul Haggis Purchases 6,500 Shares

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Director Paul Haggis purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.84 per share, with a total value of C$89,960.00.

Home Capital Group opened at C$15.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Home Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$20.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.08. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.50 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.20.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

