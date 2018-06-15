Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Director Sells $55,760.00 in Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Director Paul J. Corr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $575,415.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics opened at $26.28 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.