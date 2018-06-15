Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,924,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 253,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Paychex opened at $69.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

