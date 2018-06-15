PayCon (CON) Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded up 459.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, PayCon has traded up 360.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PayCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. PayCon has a market capitalization of $350,513.00 and $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayCon alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon Coin Profile

PayCon (CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con. PayCon’s official website is paycon.pw.

Buying and Selling PayCon

PayCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PayCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.