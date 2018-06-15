Winslow Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,477 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of PayPal worth $306,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 230,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,533. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.