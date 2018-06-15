PC Connection (CNXN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

PC Connection opened at $31.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.19%. PC Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $59,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PC Connection by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PC Connection by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PC Connection by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,720,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 143,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

