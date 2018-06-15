PCM (PCMI) and Lightinthebox (LITB) Critical Survey

PCM (NASDAQ: PCMI) and Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCM and Lightinthebox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM $2.19 billion 0.09 $3.09 million $1.08 14.58 Lightinthebox $319.88 million 0.43 -$9.54 million N/A N/A

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than Lightinthebox.

Risk & Volatility

PCM has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightinthebox has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PCM and Lightinthebox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightinthebox 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCM presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.81%. Given PCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCM is more favorable than Lightinthebox.

Profitability

This table compares PCM and Lightinthebox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM 0.08% 11.19% 2.09% Lightinthebox -2.98% -13.90% -7.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lightinthebox shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Lightinthebox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCM beats Lightinthebox on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

