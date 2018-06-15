pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Insider Thomas J. Sidman Acquires 1,000 Shares

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) insider Thomas J. Sidman acquired 1,000 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

pdvWireless traded up $1.30, hitting $28.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 79,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,118. pdvWireless Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $363.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.63.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDVW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. pdvWireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,386 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,661 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in pdvWireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality.

