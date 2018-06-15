Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peabody Energy (BTU) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, March 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Peabody Energy traded down $0.64, hitting $46.82, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,210,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The coal producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 933 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $34,446.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,269.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 1,125 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $41,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,519 shares of company stock worth $129,921. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.