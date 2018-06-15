Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Receives $6.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SKIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Peak Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of 168.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. equities research analysts expect that Peak Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 25th. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peak Resorts by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Peak Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peak Resorts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 241,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peak Resorts by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Peak Resorts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities.

