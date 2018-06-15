Pearson’s (PSON) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSON. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.78) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.59) to GBX 745 ($9.92) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.32) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 706 ($9.40).

LON:PSON traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 883.20 ($11.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 775.80 ($10.33).

In other Pearson news, insider Lincoln Wallen purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 924 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £582.12 ($775.02).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

