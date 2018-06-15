Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 690 at Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.65) to GBX 690 ($9.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 673.78 ($8.97).

Shares of LON:ECM traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 745.60 ($9.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 467.90 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 713.05 ($9.49).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Electrocomponents had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.44), for a total value of £4,963 ($6,607.64).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

