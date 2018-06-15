Restore’s (RST) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note released on Monday, May 21st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.79) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.79) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:RST traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 527.80 ($7.03). The company had a trading volume of 154,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,396. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 602 ($8.01).

In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($7.06), for a total value of £3,180,000 ($4,233,790.44).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

