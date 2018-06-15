Beazley’s (LON:BEZ) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Monday, June 4th.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEZ. Numis Securities lowered Beazley to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380 ($5.06).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley opened at GBX 592 ($7.88) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 422.15 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 579 ($7.71).

In other news, insider Martin Bride sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £15,394.36 ($20,495.75).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.