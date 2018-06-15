Peercoin Achieves Market Cap of $40.70 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00025236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Poloniex and The Rock Trading. Peercoin has a market cap of $40.70 million and $677,420.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.16 or 0.13171900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040408 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00790231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00180767 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01997510 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022419 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,810,482 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, WEX, The Rock Trading, LiteBit.eu, Coingi, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Livecoin, BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

