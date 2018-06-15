Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) is Pelorus Jack Capital L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.3% of Pelorus Jack Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston traded down $0.87, reaching $64.98, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 32,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,552. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $863.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

