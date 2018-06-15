PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 388,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

