Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.48). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.44 million. research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 130,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 350,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.