PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. 106,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,782. The company has a market cap of $492.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 10.77%. research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $29,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $51,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,450. 45.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,784,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 188,309 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.