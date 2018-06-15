People’s United Financial (PBCT) versus Atlantic Coast Financial (ACFC) Financial Analysis

Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ: ACFC) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Coast Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 People’s United Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00

Atlantic Coast Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.95%. People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $19.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Atlantic Coast Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Coast Financial and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Coast Financial $41.36 million 4.09 $3.16 million $0.34 32.03 People’s United Financial $1.66 billion 3.95 $337.20 million $1.04 18.07

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Coast Financial. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Coast Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Coast Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Coast Financial 7.51% 5.91% 0.57% People’s United Financial 21.64% 7.16% 0.90%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Coast Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Coast Financial does not pay a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Atlantic Coast Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Atlantic Coast Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Atlantic Coast Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Coast Financial

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Coast Bank that provides various banking services to individual and business customers primarily in Northeast Florida, Central Florida, and Southeast Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, money market demand, time deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers one-to four-family residential first and second mortgage, home-equity, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family real estate, commercial business, and automobile and other consumer loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10 full-service branch offices and 4 lending offices. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 403 branches, including 147 full-service stop and shop supermarket branches located in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 598 ATMs. People's United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

