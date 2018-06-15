Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Pershing Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pershing Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Pershing Gold traded down $0.05, hitting $1.81, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 58,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,841. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.84. Pershing Gold has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. sell-side analysts forecast that Pershing Gold will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,000 shares of Pershing Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,064 shares of company stock worth $172,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pershing Gold in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Gold by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

