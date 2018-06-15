Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 28,486 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 138.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 142.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 57,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,540,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,203,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen opened at $185.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $809,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

