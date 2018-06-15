Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 105 ($1.40).

PDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Petra Diamonds to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Petra Diamonds opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.79) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.87).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

