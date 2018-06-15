Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Insider Buys £256,000 in Stock

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Tony DeNunzio purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £256,000 ($340,833.44).

LON:PETS traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 124.30 ($1.65). 6,068,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 221.70 ($2.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.06) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.93) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.40) to GBX 245 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.17) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.50).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

