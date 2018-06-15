Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.41 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $3,559,027. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

