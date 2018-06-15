Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after buying an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after buying an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after buying an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,515,000 after buying an additional 7,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morningstar set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

