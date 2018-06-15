Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $3.40 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $127,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

In related news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 46,625,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,069,268. The stock has a market cap of $215.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

