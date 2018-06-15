PG&E (PCG) PT Lowered to $58.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,304,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,035,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,965 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,367,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,097,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,549 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.