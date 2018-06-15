Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Cut by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $122.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.