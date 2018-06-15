Photronics (PLAB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

PLAB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 687,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,072. Photronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,370 shares of company stock worth $169,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

