Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,416,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $255,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

