Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,717.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.32 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

