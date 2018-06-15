Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Receives $3.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Vetr cut Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Monday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 1,260.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 557,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 516,700 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 491,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 172,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,850,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $512.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

