Piermont Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stamps.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 17,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.77, for a total transaction of $4,742,370.29. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,513.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,168.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,321 shares of company stock worth $25,046,248. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $281.10. The stock had a trading volume of 338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.45 and a 1 year high of $283.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

