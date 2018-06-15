Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9234287926814 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III traded down $0.07, hitting $10.14, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 38,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,739. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

