Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

Press coverage about Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5673573241688 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,451. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Get Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.