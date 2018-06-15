Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (USMV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI opened at $53.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

