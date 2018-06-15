CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $43.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

CF Industries opened at $44.92 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -179.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.11.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.